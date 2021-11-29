Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) insiders who sold US$1.5m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.1b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.5m worth of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock at an average price of US$5.08 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 7.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$84m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Meta Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Michael Graves, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$5.24 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.90. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Michael Graves was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:MMAT Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Meta Materials insiders own about US$390m worth of shares (which is 36% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Meta Materials Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Meta Materials insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Meta Materials.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

