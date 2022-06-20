Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag -TASS

June 20 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms Inc FB.O after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.

Meta did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

