Meta Just Made a Nuclear Power Bet Worth 6.6 Gigawatts, and These 2 Stocks Could Benefit Most

Key Points

Meta is helping to build out the infrastructure needed to support its artificial intelligence plans.

Oklo has inked a deal with Meta that will help get its first nuclear power plant up and running.

Vistra has agreed to sell power to Meta, providing it with the certainty needed to keep existing nuclear plants online and expand its operations.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Meta (NASDAQ: META) has gotten some bad news on the legal front lately. However, that doesn't change the fact that it needs to keep adjusting with the world if it wants to remain relevant. And that means investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI).

To that end, the company is investing heavily in the power grid, recognizing that AI's appetite for electricity is only going to grow. It has inked deals with several companies as it seeks to "unlock" 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power. Here are two companies set to benefit in a big way.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Oklo is building from the ground up

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a nuclear power start-up. At this point, it is little more than a good idea, because it doesn't generate any revenue. In fact, the consolidated statement of operations starts with expenses. Research and development and general business costs amounted to $139 million in 2025. The operating loss for the year was... $139 million. To be fair, the company has roughly $1.2 billion in cash and investable securities on its balance sheet, so it has plenty of leeway to keep moving its nuclear power business forward.

That said, Oklo is at the point where it needs to fund the construction of a nuclear power plant. This is the next big step. Note that its reactor design allows for the use of recycled nuclear fuel, which is an exciting development in the nuclear power industry. And likely one of the reasons why Meta signed a unique power purchase agreement with Oklo. Meta is basically prepaying for power, so Oklo will have the cash to fund the construction of its first nuclear reactor.

This is huge for Oklo because it means the company will be able to complete the project and, thus, prove its technology works. Without Meta's support, Oklo would have had much more difficulty getting from the idea stage to the product stage.

Vistra gets the certainty it needs to keep its plants online

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is at the opposite end of the nuclear power spectrum. It owns three reactors that were scheduled for decommissioning (being shut down). Given the increase in power demand, it decided to seek the regulatory approval it needed to keep the plants open. That costs money, and it requires Vistra to make capital investments in these nuclear power assets.

Vistra is not an upstart like Oklo; it is an electric utility with a portfolio of operating assets. Its nuclear power assets are just one piece of a bigger puzzle. Management has to justify large capital investments, and those investments compete with one another. Meta signed a deal with Vistra to buy power from its three nuclear power plants and power from future upgrades to those plants.

This is a huge deal for Vistra because it gives the company the certainty it needs to keep investing in the plants. The reason this is so powerful for Vistra is that the extension of a nuclear power plant's license isn't a one-year event; it adds decades to the asset's life. And that means decades of reliable cash flows for Vistra. Even better, the Meta deal will also help Vistra make the investments needed to increase its nuclear power output by as much as 15%.

Meta is putting its money where its mouth is

Meta isn't making these investments out of the kindness of its heart. It is a recognition of the huge power demands of artificial intelligence. Still, Meta is providing Oklo and Vistra with the certainty they need to make massive nuclear power investments. That is an invaluable benefit for both businesses, and it should pay financial dividends to both for decades to come (and for their shareholders).

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.