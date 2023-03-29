Oil

Meta, Italy's Mediaset sign deal against online piracy

Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

March 29, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MFE-Mediaforeurope MFEB.MI said on Wednesday its unit Mediaset had partnered up with Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O to fight online piracy.

Under the multi-year partnership, Mediaset will work with Meta to implement a set of tools and systems to protect its unit Reti televisive Italiane (RTI)'s copyrighted content, including live broadcasts.

Meta will also provide RTI with training and support to make the most effective use of the U.S. group's 'Rights Manager' tool to allow the Italian company to authorise, manage and protect its content.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

