Meta Is Planning To Open Retail Stores

(RTTNews) - Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Inc. (FB) recently changed its name to Meta and one of the first things that is being rumored about the company is that it is planning to open a brick and mortar shop. While discussion has been on the cards for over a year now, the people in the know believe that the project can either be a retail store where all the tech planned by the company will be kept or it may very well be an exhibition center where projects built by the company's Reality Labs division are kept to let the buyers get some physical experience of the product. The story came to light as the NYT got hold of some documents that speak of a store that the company had in mind. These stores can feature Oculus Quest, Portal Gadgets, Augmented reality sunglasses being built in collaboration with Ray Ban named Stories and other innovative tech creations that the company will plan to launch. According to reports, the main idea behind such a store is to bring people close to the inventions and let them have hands-on experience so that they can understand how the product feels and works. The store is supposed to be very minimalist in its design and it is supposed to use certain brand placements to maximize the effect. However, the company has not yet come out with the names yet. They have considered the likes of Facebook Hub, Facebook Comons, Facebook Reality Store and such. Zuckerberg, during the launch of Meta, said, "Your devices won't be the focal point of your attention anymore. We're starting to see a lot of these technologies coming together in the next five or 10 years. A lot of this is going to be mainstream and a lot of us will be creating and inhabiting worlds that are just as detailed and convincing as this one, on a daily basis."

