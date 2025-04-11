META Introduces New Teen Safety Tools: How Safe is the Stock for You?

Meta Platforms META introduced new updates to its Teen Accounts on Instagram on Tuesday, strengthening its parental control features and enhancing safety for users under 16.



The update includes stricter restrictions on who can contact teens, the content they see, and new safety features for Instagram Live and direct messages. Teens will need parental consent to go Live or disable the feature that blurs unwanted images in DMs. With nearly 97% of teens aged 13-15 staying within this protection, META is also expanding Teen Accounts to Facebook and Messenger, aiming to create a more consistent and secure experience across its platforms.



More than 54 million teen accounts are already active worldwide, highlighting META’s continued commitment to giving parents peace of mind while helping teens engage more safely online.



However, does expanding safety features across its Instagram, Facebook and Messenger make META a safe stock for investors amid increasing macroeconomic uncertainty?

Year to date, META shares lost 6.7%, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 12.6%. The company has outperformed its peers Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and Pinterest PINS, which have plunged 17.4%,19.3% and 9.6%, respectively, over the same time frame.

META Enhances Safety and User Control Across Platforms

Meta has been focusing on enhancing safety across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The company has implemented various initiatives to ensure that users have a safer and more secure online experience.



In April 2025, Meta added new WhatsApp features to improve user control and business interactions. Users can opt-in for business messages, share content feedback, and block or report businesses easily. Businesses now have tools like paid broadcasts and strict message limits to ensure relevant, high-quality communication and reduce inbox overload.



Meta focuses on safety and integrity by investing in tools, resources, and initiatives like Community Standards and digital literacy programs to protect users, especially young people, from harmful content and scams.

META, AMZN, GOOGL, PINS – All Implementing Privacy Controls

Meta is not the only technology company focusing on privacy controls for children and younger adults. Alphabet has introduced advanced digital safety features across its platform. It offers features like SafeSearch, supervision of accounts for Gmail and YouTube, and safety features for YouTube Kids.



Pinterest is content filtering by disabling comments, spam detection and age-based control features to ensure digital safety. Among OTT platforms, Amazon has implemented parental control features on its devices like Amazon Kindle and Live TV.



Within this landscape of growing emphasis on privacy and user protection, Meta’s efforts to enhance privacy controls will likely drive user trust and engagement, enabling the platform to continue expanding its user base. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Family Daily Active People or DAP, defined as a registered and logged-in user who visited at least one of the Family products (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and/or WhatsApp) on a given day, was 3.35 billion, up 5% year over year.

META Q1 2025 Guidance Not so Rosy

Meta expects total revenues between $39.5 billion and $41.8 billion for the first quarter of 2025, assuming 8-15% year-over-year growth or 11%-18% at cc.



Meta is expecting a 3% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 due to favorable forex.



The lack of monetization of new platforms like Threads also remains a concern. META plans to introduce ads on Threads gradually and does not expect it to be a meaningful driver of overall impression or revenue growth in 2025.

META’s Estimate Revision Shows Upward Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $24.98 per share, which declined 2.4% in the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year increase of 4.69%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $188.33 billion, indicating 13.27% year-over-year growth.



Zacks Rank

META currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

