Meta Introduces New Teen Restriction Measures

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced on Tuesday that it is introducing new settings on its social networking sites, Facebook and Instagram, for users under the age of eighteen. These settings include content restrictions and the hiding of results related to self-harm and suicide.

The company further stated that to ensure a 'safe' and 'age-appropriate' experience for teens on its apps, it will begin hiding posts related to suicide, eating disorders, and nudity. Additionally, Meta will encourage teens to promptly review their safety and privacy settings.

Concerns about teen safety on Facebook and Instagram gained public attention two years ago when Frances Haugen released internal documents, famously known as the 'Facebook papers,' raising questions about the company's handling of sensitive issues.

In November, former Facebook employee Arturo Bejar informed a Senate sub-committee that top executives of Meta ignored warnings about teen safety on its sites. Bejar also raised safety concerns about the sexual harassment of teens on Instagram.

Last year, an Attorney General from New Mexico filed a lawsuit against Meta in December claiming that the company is creating a 'breeding ground' for child predators.

The changes announced on Tuesday represent Meta's attempt to strengthen its safety controls, aiming to provide a secure experience for teen users. The company stated that it will place teens under its most restrictive content recommendation settings, which can be activated by clicking on 'turn on recommended settings.'

Meta said that it had partnered with organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to provide support resources to users. It has also expanded its self-harm and suicide search terms by adding terms like 'self-harm thoughts' and 'bulimic'.

These changes are in addition to more than 30 parental control and safety tools for teens including the ability of parents to check how much time their kids spend on these sites and notifications to parents if their kid reports another user.

