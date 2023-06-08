Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 08, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O on Thursday introduced WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the social media giant said would help make the app a "private broadcast messaging product."

Users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, Meta will expand the availability of the tool for users in more countries, it said.

The company said users will be able to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials and others.

Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers. Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed.

Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

