BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Thursday its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

