Meta Health Reaches Settlement with Former Execs

May 21, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Meta Health Limited (SG:5DX) has released an update.

Meta Health Limited has successfully reached an out-of-court settlement with former executives, Dr. Vasanthan Metupalle and Jagannathan Padmaja Sakthi, regarding a lawsuit filed by its subsidiaries. The parties have agreed upon a settlement amount to be paid in two tranches, with the first payment already received, leading to a discontinuance of the suit. This resolution has also been communicated to the Singapore Police Force, marking an amicable conclusion to the dispute.

