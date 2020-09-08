Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.16, the dividend yield is 1.04%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CASH was $19.16, representing a -52.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 46.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.09.
CASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.67%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CASH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CASH as a top-10 holding:
- IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)
- RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)
- RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)
- RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN)
- IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is HFXI with an increase of 17.85% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of CASH at 3.94%.
