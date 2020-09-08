Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.16, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASH was $19.16, representing a -52.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 46.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.09.

CASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.67%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CASH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CASH as a top-10 holding:

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN)

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HFXI with an increase of 17.85% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of CASH at 3.94%.

