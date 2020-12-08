Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.83, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASH was $34.83, representing a -12.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 166.08% increase over the 52 week low of $13.09.

CASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports CASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.08%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CASH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CASH as a top-10 holding:

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN)

Barron's 400 (BFOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BFOR with an increase of 20.39% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of CASH at 5.12%.

