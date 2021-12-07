Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that CASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.58, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASH was $58.58, representing a -11.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.96 and a 78.81% increase over the 52 week low of $32.76.

CASH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST). CASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.97%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cash Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

