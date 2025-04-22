META FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $CASH Reports Quarterly Earnings

META FINANCIAL GROUP ($CASH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $3.11 per share, beating estimates of $2.79 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $262,870,000, missing estimates of $264,288,803 by $-1,418,803.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CASH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

META FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

META FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $CASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG SIGRIST (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $181,350

JENNIFER W. WARREN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,556 shares for an estimated $123,157

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

META FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of META FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.