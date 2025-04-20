META FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CASH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

META FINANCIAL GROUP ($CASH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $264,288,803 and earnings of $2.79 per share.

META FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

META FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $CASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG SIGRIST (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $181,350

JENNIFER W. WARREN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,556 shares for an estimated $123,157

META FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of META FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

META FINANCIAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

