Meta faces exsanguination by small fines

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Another day, another European fine for Meta Platforms. The social network was penalized nearly $800 million last year in a series of charges for data breaches and privacy violations. While 2023 is young, it isn't off to a good start. Ireland’s data privacy regulator on Wednesday fined Meta $419 million for improperly serving personalized ads without what it considered sufficient consent. European digital rules protecting customers leave room for more.

In addition to the fines levied to date, the Irish regulator has another 11 inquiries open into Meta’s services. Meta can perhaps avoid these and appeals could reduce fines. But other claims are close behind. In December, the European Commission said, preliminarily, that the company breached European antitrust rules in tying its classified ad service to its Facebook social network.

Worse, Europe’s Digital Markets Act is gradually entering into force. The new rules offer dos and don’ts for firms like Meta that dominate industries in a way that make it far more painful for firms that do things like prefer their own offerings. With the recalcitrant facing fines up to 20% of revenue, and even possible breakup, future cuts could leave far more blood on the floor. (By Robert Cyran)

