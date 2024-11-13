Meta to face trial over acquisition of Instagram, Whatsapp, Bloomberg says

After US District Judge James Boasberg threw out some allegations by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, FTC, Meta will face a scaled-back antitrust trial over its alleged dominance of social networking, Leah Nylen of Bloomberg reports. Boasberg narrowed the case by accepting Meta’s arguments that some of its restrictions on its Facebook platform had legitimate business justifications. Back in 2020, the FTC sued Meta alleging the company illegally dominated the U.S. personal social-networking market by buying up emerging rivals, such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

