Markets
META

Meta Exploring New Social Network To Compete With Twitter

March 10, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Facebook's paretn Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly exploring to create a new decentralized, text-based social network that could compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Fox Business in an emailed statement.

According the report, Meta's new app - codenamed P92 - would support ActivityPub. ActivityPub is a decentralized social networking protocol that powers Mastodon and other federated apps.

The project is being led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, tech newsletter Platformer said. Furthermore, the new app would allow users to log in using their Instagram account information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.