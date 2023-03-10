Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

March 10 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Friday it was exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said that Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

