Meta Enters $725 Mln Settlement In Cambridge Analytica Class Action Lawsuit

December 23, 2022 — 03:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Plaintiffs with respect to the Cambridge Analytica Consumer Privacy Class Action against Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) have filed for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement on Thursday. Keller Rohrback L.L.P., Facebook User Plaintiffs, and Defendant Facebook have agreed to resolve the class action for $725 million.

The class action alleged that Facebook (now Meta Platforms) shared or otherwise made accessible to third parties user data and data about users' friends without permission of the users. The Class Period for the litigation was between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022.

