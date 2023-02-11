US Markets

Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs -FT

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 11, 2023 — 10:54 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
