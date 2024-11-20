News & Insights

Meta debuts AI backgrounds, HD video calls, more for Messenger Calling

November 20, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

“….We’re announcing new Messenger Calling features, many of which are some of our most requested. Now, calling is easier, more reliable and more fun. AI Backgrounds in Video Calling In September, we announced new ways to personalize Messenger chat themes with unique, AI-generated images from Meta AI. Soon, you’ll be able to use AI backgrounds in Messenger video calls to reflect how you’re feeling or just add a little excitement to your call..HD Video Calls and Noise Suppression We’re introducing HD video calls, background noise suppression and voice isolation to help you make clearer, higher-quality calls directly from Messenger…”

