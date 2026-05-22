Meta Cuts 8,000 Jobs, Boosts AI Team: What This Means for Employees

Meta Platforms META, the American tech giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has started one of its biggest workforce cuts yet. The company, in its recent round of job cuts, is laying off around 8,000 employees, which is roughly 10% of its global staff.

The cuts are being rolled out in phases and have impacted teams across integrity operations, cybersecurity, content design and Reality Labs. U.S.-based employees are receiving severance packages that include 16 weeks of base pay, an additional two weeks for every year of service, and 18 months of healthcare coverage.

Per the CNBC news article, Meta has also canceled plans for 6,000 open roles and reassigned more than 7,000 employees to AI-focused teams, meaning nearly 20% of its workforce is being reshaped. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that flatter organizational structures and smaller, faster-moving teams are better suited for an AI-driven future. Internally, however, the strategy has fueled employee anxiety.

Reports indicate declining morale tied to reduced compensation growth, repeated layoffs and the launch of an employee monitoring initiative designed to collect workplace data to train Meta’s AI systems. More than 1,500 employees reportedly signed a petition opposing the tracking program, with some workers expressing concerns that they are effectively training systems that may eventually replace their jobs.

Pivoting to future AI development, computing power, and its “Meta Superintelligence” initiative, Meta is projecting a massive hardware and data center budget of up to $145 billion this year. Like other large tech companies, Meta is prioritizing AI efficiency instead of workforce expansion. The layoffs reflect a broader transformation underway across the technology sector as companies redirect spending toward artificial intelligence infrastructure and automation.

Companies such as Amazon AMZN and Cisco CSCO have also announced significant workforce reductions while increasing their investments in AI. For investors, these moves signal an aggressive pursuit of cost optimization and a long-term bet on automation-driven productivity. For employees, however, the shift represents growing uncertainty as AI transitions from a productivity tool to a direct force reshaping corporate labor structures.

Menlo Park, CA-based Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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