Meta Confirms Launch Of Passkeys To Protect Whatsapp Accounts On IOS

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) is slowly rolling out the passkey option on WhatsApp for iPhone users.

Passkey, a technology developed by the FIDO Alliance, is a safer option than traditional passwords, as users can log in to the instant messaging app by using Face ID, Touch ID, or the device's passcode.

To activate the feature, a user has to tap on the "Create Key" option on Whatsapp's settings, following which two keys will be generated - one will be stored by the website and the other will be stored on the device.

"Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We're excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security," Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's head of product, commented.

The latest function will make it easier for users to log in to Gmail, PayPal, or iCloud by simply using biometrics or facial recognition. Moreover, the user could log in to the account even if the device is not connected to a network.

Reportedly, Meta has been testing the option internally on iOS devices for some time. It was launched for Android users in October 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.