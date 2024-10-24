Meta CLO Newstead sells 905 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Meta chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead disclosed the sale of 905 class A common shares of the company on October 22 at a price of $574.70 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on META:
- Brian White Sets Expectations on Meta Stock Ahead of Earnings
- StockTok: Meta lays off employees across platforms
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Confirms That Blackwell’s Design Flaw Has Been Fixed
- Infosys strengthens collaboration with Meta Platforms
- Meta Platforms Might Be the Best Unrivaled Investment for the Next Decade
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.