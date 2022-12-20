Meta CEO Zuckerberg takes stand in trial on deal for VR app maker Within

Adds background

WASHINGTON/SAN JOSE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O, took the stand on Tuesday in a high profile trial over the future of virtual reality and the company's budding metaverse business.

Zuckerberg is defending Meta's acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Meta in July in federal court in Northern California to stop the deal, saying its "campaign to conquer VR (virtual reality)" began in 2014 when it acquired Oculus, a VR headset manufacturer.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C. and Katie Paul in Palo Alto, Editing by Franklin Paul and Anna Driver)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.