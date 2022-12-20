Markets

Meta CEO Zuckerberg takes stand in trial on deal for VR app maker Within

Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

December 20, 2022 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz and Katie Paul for Reuters ->

Adds background

WASHINGTON/SAN JOSE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O, took the stand on Tuesday in a high profile trial over the future of virtual reality and the company's budding metaverse business.

Zuckerberg is defending Meta's acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Meta in July in federal court in Northern California to stop the deal, saying its "campaign to conquer VR (virtual reality)" began in 2014 when it acquired Oculus, a VR headset manufacturer.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C. and Katie Paul in Palo Alto, Editing by Franklin Paul and Anna Driver)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.