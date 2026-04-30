Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Just Delivered Great News for Nvidia and Micron Investors

Key Points

Meta raised its capex forecast in part because of higher component prices.

Cloud computing growth is accelerating among the hyperscalers, a good sign for AI spend.

Nvidia and Micron are well-positioned to capitalize on price increases and higher capex.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Big tech earnings are in after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft all delivered their quarterly reports Wednesday afternoon, and there was a clear theme.

AI spending continues to rise, and the big hyperscalers are upping their capital expenditure forecasts for the year while cloud computing revenues are soaring.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Google Cloud reported 63% growth. Microsoft Azure was up 39%, and Amazon Web Services delivered 28% growth.

The news confirmed that the AI boom remains in good health and is even accelerating, given the improving growth rates in cloud computing. With AI spending heating up, there are a number of winners across the semiconductor sector, but Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be the most obvious one. The data center GPU leader is a major supplier for all of the hyperscalers, and it's likely to be a significant recipient of the increased capex, especially with its new Rubin platform scheduled to come online in the second half of the year.

However, one comment from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg was particularly promising for Nvidia and its peers.

What Zuckerberg had to say

Meta itself delivered strong results in the first quarter, with revenue jumping 33%, fueled by a 19% increase in ad impressions and a 12% increase in average price per ad. However, the stock still fell as the company hiked its capital expenditures forecast for the year from $115 billion-$135 billion to $125 billion-$145 billion as investors seemed skeptical of those plans.

Zuckerberg clearly explained why that increase was needed. Discussing the higher capex forecast, Zuckerberg said, "Most of that is due to higher component costs, particularly memory pricing, but every sign that we are seeing in our own work and across the industry gives us confidence in this investment.

That $10 billion increase in spending won't all go to chips necessarily, but much of it will, and Nvidia and Micron (Nasdaq: MU) look set to be two of the biggest winners.

Higher prices are also a better way for these chipmakers to grow revenue than increased capacity because higher prices translate into higher margins, and we've already seen gross margins boom for both companies. Finally, the increase in forecasts shows that it still seems relatively early in the AI investment boom. Alphabet, for example, said it would spend significantly more on capex in 2027, and other big tech companies are likely to follow.

Chip stocks still look cheap

The performance by the big tech cohort shows why chip stocks have soared and also explains why SaaS stocks have gotten hit so hard. There are plenty of cheaper alternatives in the tech sector that are growing just as fast or faster than high-profile SaaS stocks. It's hard to justify buying a SaaS stock at 20 times sales when Meta just reported 33% revenue growth and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 24. Similarly, the same could be said of the top chip stocks.

Nvidia trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 43 despite growing at 73% in its most recent quarter, while Micron trades at a P/E of 24 and is growing even faster. It's true that those growth rates might be less consistent than you'd find in software, but the bias against chips and "Magnificent Seven" stocks like Meta still looks like an opportunity.

Semiconductor stocks have historically been cyclical, and investors still seem skeptical that this kind of growth can continue. However, based on the capex commentary from Meta and its peers, investors should expect it to accelerate and they could see several more years of strong growth.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,797!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,282,815!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.