US Markets

Meta cannot run ads based on personal data, EU privacy watchdog rules - source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2022 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Meta META.O cannot run advertising based on personal data and will need users' consent to do so, according to a confidential EU privacy watchdog decision, a person familiar with matter said on Tuesday.

The Irish privacy regulator, which will issue the final decision, has been given a month by EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Board to do so. Its decision is likely to include hefty fines, the person said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.