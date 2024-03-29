News & Insights

Meta cannot delay US FTC from reopening privacy probe, court says

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 29, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

By Mike Scarcella and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O cannot delay the U.S. Federal Trade Commission from reopening a probe into alleged privacy failures by its Facebook unit while the company pursues a lawsuit challenging the agency's authority, a U.S. court ruled Friday.

The Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in its order found that Meta had not shown its challenge was likely to be successful. The court said Meta has "not met its heavy burden of showing entitlement to an injunction pending appeal."

The same appeals court panel on March 12 denied a separate request by Meta in a related case to pause the FTC’s probe, which was announced last year, despite Meta's objections that it already paid a $5 billion fine and agreed to a range of safeguards.

The FTC wants to tighten an existing 2020 Facebook privacy settlement to ban profiting from minors' data and expand curbs on facial recognition technology. The agency has accused Meta of misleading parents about protections for children.

