META Broadens Instagram TV Reach: Can It Boost User Engagement?

Meta Platforms META is benefiting from its strategic expansion of Instagram TV (IGTV) reach, leveraging the platform’s growing emphasis on video content to drive higher user engagement. The company’s focus on enhancing video experiences, including improvements to content recommendations and AI-driven personalization, has led to significant increases in time spent on video features such as Reels and IGTV.



Meta Platforms' expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. The company recently expanded Instagram for TV to Samsung Smart TVs in the United States, adding to its availability on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices. The company is also testing new features to make shared viewing easier, including interest-based channels, casting Reels from phones, Stories on TV and support for horizontal videos. META is exploring longer-form creator content, episodic series and live broadcasts tailored for the living room experience. The updates aim to make Instagram a more social, communal viewing platform while helping creators reach audiences on larger screens.



Meta Platforms' AI advancements facilitate the auto-translation and dubbing of videos, making IGTV content accessible to a broader, global audience. Over half a billion users on both Facebook and Instagram now watch AI-translated videos weekly. This broadening of reach increases the potential audience for IGTV creators and enhances the platform’s appeal to advertisers seeking to target diverse demographics with localized content. The company continues to see improvements on Instagram, which have driven a 10% lift in reel time spent, while Facebook saw an 8% increase in total video time globally, the largest quarter-over-quarter gain in four years.



Meta Platform’s strong portfolio is fueling robust financial results and is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects total revenues between $58 billion and $61 billion.

META Faces Stiff Competition

Meta Platforms is facing stiff competition from competitors like Snap SNAP and Reddit RDDT. Both Snap and Reddit are expanding their portfolio to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Reddit is continuing to grow as engagement rises and monetization gets better through a stronger performance ad stack. The company is benefiting from an increase in daily active users and weekly active users, along with a higher average revenue per user and more advertisers using tools like Reddit Max, Dynamic Product Ads and improved measurement. AI-led features, including translation and better discovery, are helping broaden the user base and deepen intent-driven use cases, while content licensing adds diversification.



Snapchat has reached 956 million monthly active users and 483 million daily active users in the first quarter of 2026, driven by continued adoption of Augmented Reality Lenses, Spotlight and AI-powered features. Key growth drivers include its AI-powered automation solutions, AI Sponsored Snaps, Sponsored Snaps, Promoted Places, Dynamic Product Ads and subscription offerings including Snapchat+, Memories Storage and Lens+.

META’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

META’s shares have lost 14.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 20%.

META Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

META shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.15X compared with the Internet - Software’s 3.66X. META has a Value Score of C.

META's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $33.01 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This suggests 40.53% year-over-year growth.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Meta Platforms currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.