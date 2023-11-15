News & Insights

US Markets

Meta appeals against EU gatekeeper status for Messenger, Marketplace

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee and Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Supantha Mukherjee and Foo Yun Chee

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Meta META.O on Wednesday appealed against "gatekeeper" designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms, the first Big Tech company to challenge new European Union rules setting out dos and don'ts for the online services.

As part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech, the EU in September picked 22 "gatekeeper" services, run by six of the world's biggest tech companies, to face new rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and WhatsApp qualified as gatekeepers under the DMA, which was designed to level the playing field between Big Tech companies and smaller competitors.

"This appeal seeks clarification on specific points of law regarding the designations of Messenger and Marketplace under the DMA," a spokesman said.

"It does not alter or detract from our firm commitment to complying with the DMA, and we will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to prepare for compliance."

The company said it would not challenge the designation for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Marketplace is a consumer to consumer service so it cannot fall within the definition of an online intermediation service and Messenger is simply a chat functionality of Facebook, the company said.

The DMA requires Microsoft MSFT.O, Apple AAPL.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, Amazon AMZN.O, Meta and ByteDance's TikTok to allow third-party apps or app stores on their platforms and to make it easier for users to switch from default apps to rivals.

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Microsoft's Bing and Apple's iMessage should comply with the new rules.

Microsoft and Google have said they will DMA designations, while sources expect TikTok to file a challenge.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AAPL
GOOGL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.