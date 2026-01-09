Markets
Meta Announces Nuclear Energy Agreements With Oklo, Vistra And TerraPower

January 09, 2026 — 11:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced on Friday new nuclear energy partnerships with Oklo Inc. (OKLO), TerraPower, and Vistra Corp. (VST) to help ensure clean and dependable power for its growing data centers and AI operations in the U.S.

Through its deal with TerraPower, Meta is backing the development of up to eight advanced Natrium nuclear reactors, starting with two that could generate up to 690 megawatts of power by 2032. Plus, there are options for energy from other units that might bring the total capacity to around 2.8 gigawatts by 2035.

Notably, Meta's collaboration with Oklo aims to create a new advanced nuclear facility in Pike County, Ohio, expected to provide up to 1.2 gigawatts of steady power to the PJM grid starting around 2030.

Additionally, Meta has entered into 20-year contracts with Vistra to buy over 2.1 gigawatts of electricity from existing nuclear plants located in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and they're also supporting upgrades to reactors that will add an extra 433 megawatts.

META is currently trading at $646.84 up $0.78 or 0.12 percent on the Nasdaq.

