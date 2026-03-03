Meta and Rocket Lab Insiders Sell Shares—So Why Is Wall Street Buying?

It is a confusing time for retail investors. Markets are trading near record highs, companies are posting massive revenue numbers, and excitement around technology and space exploration is palpable. Yet, a troubling trend has emerged in the headlines. The very people running these successful companies, CEOs, CFOs, and COOs, are selling stock at an aggressive pace.

When executives liquidate millions of dollars in shares, it often triggers alarm bells. Investors naturally worry that the insiders know something the public does not. Is the top in? Are growth prospects slowing down? Seeing a chief financial officer (CFO) dump stock can feel like watching the captain put on a life vest while telling passengers the ship is unsinkable.

However, panic is rarely a profitable strategy. While insider selling creates fear, a deeper look at the data can often reveal a powerful counter-signal: institutional accumulation. Hedge funds, pension funds, and investment banks often aggressively buy the very same shares that executives are selling. This divergence between individual profit-taking and institutional conviction can offer a unique opportunity for investors who know where to look.

Zuckerberg's Team Cashes Out, But Wall Street Buys In

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a dominant force in the market, with its stock price hovering around $655 as of early March 2026.

This represents a significant rally from previous years, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robust advertising revenue.

However, recent filings show that Meta’s executives are taking substantial chips off the table. In Feb. 2026 alone, CFO Susan Li sold approximately $35 million worth of stock. COO Javier Olivan also executed multiple sell orders throughout the month.

In total, eight insiders have sold over the last 12 months, with zero insider buys recorded. For an outsider looking in, seeing top brass reduce their holdings might look like a lack of confidence.

Understanding Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans

It is crucial to understand the mechanism behind these trades. Most of these sales were executed under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. These are pre-scheduled plans that automatically sell stock at set times or prices, often established months in advance.

Legal Protection: These plans protect executives from insider trading allegations. They cannot simply wake up and decide to sell because of bad news; the sale date was likely picked last year.

These plans protect executives from insider trading allegations. They cannot simply wake up and decide to sell because of bad news; the sale date was likely picked last year. Diversification: Executives are often paid in stock. Selling is the only way to convert that paper wealth into cash for taxes, real estate, or portfolio diversification.

Rational Behavior: With the stock trading near all-time highs, locking in gains is standard financial planning. It does not necessarily indicate a bearish prediction on the company’s future.

Fundamentals Override Insider Fears

While insiders sell, the smart money is buying. Data from the last 12 months shows a net institutional inflow of over $100 billion into Meta stock. Recently, billionaire investor Bill Ackman reportedly acquired a multi-billion-dollar stake, citing that the company remains deeply discounted despite its rally.

Institutions are focusing on the fundamentals rather than the optics of insider trades.

Earnings Beat: In late Jan. 2026, Meta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.88, significantly beating estimates of $8.16.

In late Jan. 2026, Meta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.88, significantly beating estimates of $8.16. Revenue Growth: Revenue climbed 23.8% year-over-year, proving that the company’s core advertising engine is accelerating.

Revenue climbed 23.8% year-over-year, proving that the company’s core advertising engine is accelerating. Margins: Despite heavy spending on AI infrastructure, Meta maintained net margins above 30%, signaling operational efficiency.

Despite heavy spending on AI infrastructure, Meta maintained net margins above 30%, signaling operational efficiency. Valuation: With a price to earnings ratio (P/E) of roughly 27.90, Meta is trading at a reasonable valuation for a company growing revenue at over 20%.

For Meta’s institutional investors, the thesis is simple: Meta is a cash-flow machine with a dominant market position. They view the current price not as a peak, but as a stepping stone toward higher valuations.

Blast Off: Why Institutions Are Chasing a Space Stock

The dynamic between insider selling and institutional buying is even more pronounced at Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB). The aerospace company has seen its stock skyrocket from the $14 range to over $70 in just one year. Naturally, this explosive growth has led to massive liquidity events for the leadership team.

The numbers are undeniable. In Dec. 2025, CEO Peter Beck sold over $140 million in stock. Following him, CFO Adam Spice sold more than $100 million in Jan. 2026. These are large figures that can easily spook retail investors.

However, context is everything. Rocket Lab’s leadership spent years building the company from a startup to a $37 billion industry titan. For founders and early executives, selling shares after a 400% run-up is a life-changing financial event.

It reflects the realization of past success rather than a lack of faith in the future. If they believed the company was doomed, they likely would have sold much earlier at lower prices.

Why Wall Street Loves Rocket Lab

Wall Street clearly does not view these sales as a red flag. Institutional ownership in Rocket Lab has surged to nearly 72%. Over the last 12 months, institutions purchased $4.96 billion in shares while selling only $1.51 billion. Major funds like Vanguard and Baillie Gifford are absorbing the supply created by insiders.

Why are they buying? Institutions look forward, not backward. They are buying based on three key catalysts:

Massive Backlog: Rocket Lab currently sits on a $1.85 billion backlog. This contracted work provides revenue visibility for years to come, acting as a safety net against short-term volatility. Much of this comes from the Space Development Agency (SDA), meaning the revenue is backed by government contracts.

Rocket Lab currently sits on a $1.85 billion backlog. This contracted work provides revenue visibility for years to come, acting as a safety net against short-term volatility. Much of this comes from the Space Development Agency (SDA), meaning the revenue is backed by government contracts. Record Revenue: The company closed 2025 with record revenue of $602 million, validating its business model.

The company closed 2025 with record revenue of $602 million, validating its business model. Strategic Monopoly: Rocket Lab has effectively cornered the market on small-to-medium launch services outside of SpaceX.

Even the recent news regarding the Neutron rocket delay to Q4 2026 has not deterred accumulation. The delay, caused by a manufacturing defect in a tank test, is viewed by analysts as a temporary speed bump. The massive SDA contracts and the company’s ability to mass-produce satellites are keeping the long-term growth thesis intact.

The Bigger Picture: Wealth Transfer

When analyzing stocks like Meta Platforms and Rocket Lab, it is easy to get caught up in the headlines. Insider selling makes for dramatic news, but it rarely tells the whole story. Executives sell for personal reasons; institutions buy for profit.

The divergence we are seeing today is a classic case of wealth transfer. Insiders are cashing out on the growth of the past decade, while institutions are positioning themselves for the growth of the next decade.

For investors, the actionable takeaway is clear:

Meta Platforms: The AI fatigue narrative appears to be noise. The strong institutional support base suggests the stock remains a staple for long-term portfolios.

The AI fatigue narrative appears to be noise. The strong institutional support base suggests the stock remains a staple for long-term portfolios. Rocket Lab: The sheer size of the backlog and the company’s dominant position in the space economy outweigh the optics of insider selling. The institutional accumulation suggests that the Neutron delay is a buying opportunity, not a reason to exit.

Ultimately, while insiders may be taking profits, the market’s biggest players are betting heavily that the rally is far from over. Following the flow of institutional capital often provides a much clearer signal of value than the tax planning of a few executives.

Investors looking for long-term growth may want to add Meta Platforms to their watchlist on any dips caused by insider selling headlines, while aggressive growth investors might consider Rocket Lab’s current pullback as an entry point, given the strong institutional support and $1.85 billion backlog.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.