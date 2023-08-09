News & Insights

US Markets

Meta adds new features to Threads after more than half of users leave app

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 09, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O Threads app is adding new updates including the ability to share posts through Instagram messages, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, as the company tries to retain users on its new app.

Threads — which rivals X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its buzzy launch. It crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launching in early July.

Meta is looking at adding more "retention-driving hooks" to entice users to return to the app, like "making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox had said at an internal company town hall in July, the audio of which was heard by Reuters.

The new updates will also include a mention button to easily mention someone's account in a thread, Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday. The company is also looking to add search functionality and a web version for Threads in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.