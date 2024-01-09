Meta adds measures to protect teens from harmful content on Facebook, Instagram

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O said on Tuesday it would add more protections to the kind of content teens can see on Instagram and Facebook, after regulators around the globe pressed the social media firm to limit potentially harmful content.

The company will start placing all teens into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook and restrict additional search terms on the photo-sharing app, it said in a blogpost.

