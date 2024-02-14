Meta adds exec from key chip partner to board

By Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O on Wednesday added Broadcom CEO Hock Tan to its board of directors, bringing on the head of a company known for its networking chips.

The technology to create chips that move and crunch data quickly has become a key battleground as AI systems ingest huge amounts of information.

In a regulatory filing connected with Tan's appointment to its board, Meta said it spent about $500 million on components and design services from Broadcom in 2023.

While Nvidia NVDA.O commands top market share in all-purpose AI chips, all the of the largest technology companies - including Meta, Google, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O - are also designing specialized custom chips to complement Nvidia's offerings.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Nvidia itself is now courting custom chip clients.

Tan has used Broadcom as a corporate vehicle to build an empire of loosely related technology companies that analysts say more closely resembles private equity portfolio focused on cash flow rather than a traditional operating company.

Broadcom last year closed a $69 billion deal to purchase VMware and shortly thereafter cut about 1,300 jobs.

Meta on Wednesday also said that John Arnold, a former energy trading executive at Enron now involved in high-voltage transmission line electricity projects, is joining its board of directors.

(Reporting by Max Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sonali Paul)

