Meta: Uncertain Macro Conditions Merit Reduced Estimates

There’s no getting away from the harsh macro environment and the uncertainty regarding the state of the global economy. Companies across the board are being affected and the mega-caps have shown they aren’t immune either.

Looking at the case of Meta Platforms (META), despite the company’s ongoing initiatives to “build the foundation for its journey to the metaverse,” Monness analyst Brian White thinks reality is knocking on the door. And this necessitates a rethink on his current model.

“As the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop darkens, we are lowering our estimates on Meta,” the 5-star analyst explained. “We expect surging inflation, supply chain challenges, tighter monetary policy, unwelcome geopolitical surprises, and the potential bursting of a decade plus asset bubble to negatively impact global economic growth over the next 12-18 months.”

For 2Q22, the analyst has now reduced his revenue estimate from $29.68 billion to $28.68 billion and lowered the EPS forecast from $2.58 to $2.56. For 2022, the revenue estimate is reduced down to $119.55 billion from $127.05 billion while the new EPS forecast is at $11.55 compared to $12.26 beforehand.

White also thinks that given the “sensitivity of advertising campaigns to the vicissitudes of the economy,” the coming period will seriously impact digital ad spending.

Economic downturns are accompanied by bankruptcies, the slashing of spending budgets, mass layoffs and disruption to businesses, and given the “unique characteristics” of the current situation which includes a seemingly never-ending pandemic and the possibility of geopolitical events that just a couple of years ago, “many would have thought unimaginable,” there is a growing list of headwinds to consider.

Furthermore, digital ad budgets plunged during the early stages of the Covid crisis, and even the “most powerful” digital ad models were severely impacted.

“Although Meta and most of the companies in our universe enjoy strong secular trends,” White summed up, “past downturns have proven that almost no company is immune to an economic contraction.”

So, down to the nitty-gritty, what does it all mean for investors? White sticks with a Buy rating on FB, although the price target is lowered from $300 to $250. Nevertheless, there’s still upside of 56% from current levels. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

27 other analysts join White on the bull list and with another 8 Holds and 1 Sell, META stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $267.43, and could provide gains of 67% over the 12-month timeframe. (See Meta stock forecast on TipRanks)

