MET to Report Q1 Earnings: What Do the Key Estimates Say?

Leading global insurer MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.99 per share on revenues of $18.21 billion. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The first-quarter earnings estimate has declined over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 7%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $74.94 billion, implying a rise of 2.6% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $9.11, calling for a jump of around 12.33% on a year-over-year basis.

MET beat the consensus estimate for earnings in one of the last four quarters, met once and missed twice, with the average surprise being negative 1.5%.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for MET

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MET’s Q1 Results?

Rising adjusted group benefits revenues are expected to buoy MetLife’s first-quarter results. Improving operations in the international markets, especially in Asia and Latin America, are a major positive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total adjusted group benefits for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 2.3% from the prior-year quarter. Improving profits from Asia and Latin American operations are expected to have positioned the company for significant growth from the year-ago period. Favorable underwriting and improved variable investment income are likely to have aided the Asia segment, while the Latin America business is expected to have gained from higher volumes.

Adjusted earnings from the domestic business are likely to have witnessed 10.5% year-over-year growth in the first quarter.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to the company's year-over-year growth. However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have partially offset the profit growth levels in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the consensus mark for net investment income is pegged at $5.3 billion, implying a decline of 3% year over year.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time:

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brown & Brown’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.30 per share, indicating 14% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.57 per share, indicating 2.3% year-over-year growth. It has remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s revenues is pegged at $3.75 billion.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3 per share. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion. Assurant beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 17%.





