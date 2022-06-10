MET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.19, changing hands as low as $63.41 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $55.21 per share, with $73.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.60. The MET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

