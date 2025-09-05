MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan

MetLife, Inc. MET recently enhanced its Critical Illness Insurance offering by launching a Cancer Support benefit in collaboration with Private Health Management. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, employees covered under MET’s Critical Illness Insurance for cancer will gain access to the new benefit.

This expanded offering provides access to leading oncology experts, technology-driven and expert-led care coordination, and patient counseling. In partnership with MetLife, Private Health Management’s experienced team will provide policyholders with personalized guidance, helping them manage the complexities of cancer treatment and recovery.

Employers using these services have reported strong results, including a reduction in average case costs, fewer unnecessary treatments and patients receiving corrected diagnoses. Additionally, many benefited from modified treatment plans for optimal care, while survival rates for late-stage cancers improved significantly.

The recent initiative seems to be a time-opportune one in the wake of rising cancer cases among Americans. The disease remains a widespread health challenge that creates both emotional and financial strain for those affected. Beyond the physical impact, it remains one of the most costly and complex conditions to treat, with expenses that continue to place a heavy burden on patients and their families.

Benefits of the Recent Move to MetLife

Moves similar to the latest one reinforce MetLife’s sincere efforts to bolster its Group Benefits business. The beneficial nature of the new cancer benefit may increase the chances of more people opting for the Critical Illness Insurance plan and therefore, fetch higher premiums for the insurer. Premiums in the Group Benefits segment advanced 2.2% year over year in the first half of 2025.

Within this unit, critical illness insurance is offered as part of Accident & Health Insurance products. In addition to this, the segment also provides life insurance, dental coverage, short and long-term disability, paid family and medical leave, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and vision plans. MetLife resorts to product launches, acquisitions and partnerships to bolster its capabilities and strengthen its nationwide presence.

MET’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of MetLife have gained 2.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

