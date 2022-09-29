US Markets

Mester: Fed will watch growth concerns after clear progress on inflation

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marc Jones

Fed officials at some point will begin balancing concerns about growth against their inflation goals, but not until inflation is clearly heading back towards its 2% target, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fed officials at some point will begin balancing concerns about growth against their inflation goals, but not until inflation is clearly heading back towards its 2% target, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

"At this point price stability is still job one. We have to get that out of the way," before worrying about the impact on economic growth, Mester said in comments at an inflation conference at the Cleveland Fed.

"As inflation moves back down, then those decisions become judgments about when do you hold, how long do you hold, when do you move things back down. But right now the focus is on making sure that we’ve achieved price stability."

Mester said that Fed plans to raise rates to the mid-4% range then hold them there shows the central bank will allow time to see how their policy impacts the economy once policy becomes appropriately "restrictive."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular