Messaging app Viber stops Myanmar ads sales pending investigation

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Rakuten -owned messaging app Viber said on Wednesday it was stopping all advertising in Myanmar temporarily, after a Reuters story found it had recently run adverts for a military-backed telecoms firm there.

"We are looking into the current situation to ensure all ads comply with guidelines," Viber said in a tweet responding to the Reuters story. "While we are conducting this analysis, we have decided to stop all advertising to Myanmar." (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by John Stonestreet) ((f.potkin@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VIBER MYANMAR/ (URGENT)

