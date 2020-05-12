Messaging app Telegram shuts blockchain project after battle with SEC

Contributor
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Messaging app Telegram has shelved its blockchain project called Telegram Open Network (TON) after a protracted legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to its founder Pavel Durov in his blog posted on his channel on Tuesday.

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Messaging app Telegram has shelved its blockchain project called Telegram Open Network (TON) after a protracted legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to its founder Pavel Durov in his blog posted on his channel on Tuesday.

The blockchain project and cryptocurrency raised about $1.7 billion from investors a few years ago at the height of the initial coin offering frenzy.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More