Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc FB.O and Instagram.

