Markets
BRK.A

A Message to All Investors From Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner

July 10, 2025 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Motley Fool co-founder and CEO Tom Gardner gets candid on stock market fears, what new investors should avoid, stock market valuations, the future of AI, and the investing system that maximizes the odds of generating wealth over the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Tom Gardner has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Bitcoin, Costco Wholesale, Ethereum, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRK.A
COST
MSFT
GOOGL
SBUX
BRK.B
PEP
PFE
NVDA
GOOG
BTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.