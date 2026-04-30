Mesoblast's Ryoncil Q1 Sales Hit $30 Mln

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO), an allogenic cellular medicines company, released on Friday the first quarter financial reports, provided updates on the company's lead product, Ryoncil, and other operational highlights.

Mesoblast's flagship product, Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd), is approved for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD) in pediatric patients aged 2 months or older. It is the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Q1 2026 Results:

The company reported that gross sales for Ryoncil in the first quarter came to $35.30 million, and net revenues for the same was $30.3 million. This brings total sales of Ryoncil closer to nearing $100 million.

Ryoncil became commercially available in the U.S. on March 28, 2025, so comparative first quarter figures are unavailable.

The net operating cash spend for the quarter was $4.11 million.

The total cash and cash equivalents available to the company as on March 31, 2026, was $122.85 million.

Operational Highlights:

Mesoblast achieved several milestones during the first quarter of 2026, including the completion of patient recruitment in the Phase 3 trial for rexlemestrocel-L for the treatment of chronic lower back pain (CLBP).

A trial to validate the label extension of Ryoncil in treating SR-aGvHD in adult patients was cleared by the FDA, the data safety monitoring board (DSMB), and the central institutional review board (IRB), and will be initiated in this quarter.

Additionally, the FDA also cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for a registrational trial assessing Ryoncil in treating Duchenne's muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The company also acquired an exclusive license to a CAR technology platform to generate products for treating ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, lupus nephritis, and other B-cell autoimmune diseases.

MESO closed Wednesday at $15.55, up 2.17%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $15.22, down 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.