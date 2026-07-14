Mesoblast Treats 300 Patients In Phase 3 Low Back Pain Trial For Rexlemestrocel-L

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO), a cellular medicines company, announced on Monday reported achieving the target treatment of at least 300 patients in its pivotal Phase 3 MSD-DR004 trial evaluating rexlemestrocel-L for chronic low back pain associated with inflammatory degenerative disc disease.

Rexlemestrocel-L is an allogenic stromal cell therapy which received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of chronic low back pain.

MSD-DR004 is a pivotal Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating a single intradiscal injection of rexlemestrocel-L combined with hyaluronic acid. The recruited patients were previously diagnosed with chronic low back pain caused by inflammatory degenerative disc disease of less than five years' duration. The study is being conducted across multiple sites in the United States.

The primary endpoint is the reduction in low back pain at 12 months compared with sham controls. Secondary endpoints include improvements in physical function, quality of life, and reduction or cessation of pain medications, including opioids.

The FDA previously agreed on the design of the 300-patient confirmatory Phase 3 trial based on positive results reported from the Phase 3 MSB-DR003 trial. The company expects the current trial to further confirm the therapy's efficacy and safety.

Mesoblast expects top-line results for the Phase 3 trial in mid-2027 after the last treated patient has completed 12 months of follow-up analyses.

MESO closed Monday's trade at $16.22, up 5.05%.

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