Mesoblast Surges As Flagship Product Ryoncil Delivers Strong Quarterly Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mesoblast Ltd (MESO) jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported continued strong quarterly growth in sales of its flagship product, Ryoncil.

Ryoncil, indicated for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD) in pediatric patients 2 months and older, is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy. It was approved by the FDA in December 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Ryoncil generated gross revenue of US$35.1 million, representing a 60% increase from the prior quarter.

The increase in quarterly revenues is likely to bolster Mesoblast's recent announcement of entering into a $125 million facility with its largest shareholder, which markedly lowered the company's cost of capital and freed up its major assets to provide flexibility for strategic partnerships and commercialisation.

Also, the new facility enabled Mesoblast to repay in full its prior senior secured loan. Moreover, Mesoblast partly repaid the subordinated royalty facility, which will continue to reduce from ongoing revenue and will be fully repaid by mid-CY2026.

"Our strong balance sheet, continued growth in quarterly sales of Ryoncil, and a new lower-cost financing facility provide greater flexibility for strategic partnerships and pursuit of label expansion for Ryoncil," said Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr. Silviu Itescu.

MESO closed Thursday's trade at $19.87, up 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.