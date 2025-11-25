Mesoblast Sees Continued Ryoncil Revenue Growth For Q4 2025

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO), a biotechnology company developing allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, sees continued strong growth in Ryoncil revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

Ryoncil, the company's lead product, is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy for paediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). It was approved in December 2024.

For the quarter of 2025, Mesoblast expects gross revenue of more than US$30.0 million from Ryoncil sales, representing a 37% increase compared to US$21.9 million in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company has established commercial partnerships in Japan, Europe, and China to expand market reach.

Ryoncil is also being evaluated in phase 3 trials for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD) in adults and in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease.

The other investigational drugs in the pipeline include phase 3 candidates REVASCOR for advanced chronic heart failure and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

MESO has traded in the range of $9.61 to $22.0 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $15.62, up 1.63%, but fell to $15.41 in after-hours trading, down 1.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.