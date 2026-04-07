Mesoblast Reports $30.3 Mln Ryoncil Net Sales In Q3; Nearing $100 Mln Revenue Since Launch

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has completed its first year since launching its lead product, Ryoncil, and has reached nearly $100 million in revenue.

In December 2024, the FDA approved Mesoblast's Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD) in pediatric patients 2 months and older. It is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy.

On March 27 2025, Mesoblast announced the launch of RYONCIL for purchase in the United States.

Now, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the firm reported net sales of $30.3 million, compared with $30 million in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The firm noted that January sales were low due to holidays, but strong sales in February and March made up for it.

Mesoblast develops allogeneic off-the-shelf cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions.

Mesoblast is currently evaluating Ryoncil in a pivotal trial as part of a second-line regimen for adults with SR-aGvHD, a market approximately three times the size of the pediatric market, according to Mesoblast.

MESO has traded between $9.66 and $21.50 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $14.7, up 0.41%.

For More Such Biotech and Pharmaceutical News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.